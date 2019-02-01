Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Father Daughter Dance

Baileigh Castanedo and Cheyanne Thorpe from TRI Sigma joins ups to talk about an upcoming Father Daughter Dance.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 7:28 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 7:28 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly

Speech to Text for Father Daughter Dance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>>> you have been coming up. >> first of all, welcome. >> thank you. >> father/daughter. >> . this is our second when we have the first one last year. now i'm thinking over the annual one. it's not this week but the next week on the 16th. we encourage the community to come out and celebrate with us. >> this is your second one. where did the idea come from? >> when i first joined to get the community involved. he's at home. >> so you're inviting all fathers an daughter, not just from the sorority. sit a fund raising effort. what are you asking. great. >> . sit great music. >> the details not just this saturday but next saturday. a couple saturdays from 7:00-9. that will be on campus. >> thank you for joining us. stick
Saint Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Temperatures are finally going above average for your Friday as highs should reach into the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies as a warm front pushes through the region, allowing south to southeast winds to pick up. As the warm/moist air moves over the cold, snow covered ground, we may see some patchy fog develop Friday night into your Saturday morning. We'll also deal with some low clouds and some drizzle & rain chances this weekend, but we'll be mostly dry so get outside if you can.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events