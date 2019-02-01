Speech to Text for Community Missions

>>> we are back. part of the group that has helped to do a lot for the homeless. thank you for joining us today. when the salvation army changed their situation, there was a real gap in services in town. can you talk about that? >> well. the cold weather shelter which was my brother's house and run that december through mid march. but the numbers were increasing and last year we saw a lot of woman. we always dealt but we did step up right away and try to make some provisions and then this year we also have our daytime drop in. >> i have been on a couple opening days from the year before. it is something to know that there are that many people out there in need of shelter. with the weather so cold. >> and this year the crossing is opened a emergency shelter and they have been running at full gate with men and woman. i think this week they had 24 woman and up top enough to make it 60 and we were running at 21-22. >> you are a volunteer. >> why are you involved? >> i was asked to be involved. a friend of mine was on the board before me and i didn't know anything. so a tremendous amount about the need for not only homeless but help in this community but also basic needs like laundry, taking showers, people can stop in and we will be getting upwards of 100. we had 120 a day come through just to get service. it's been eye opening. we talked about the items you could use for donations. >> always the best for the showers, laundry detergent, shampoo, soap but also socks. after they take a shower it's good to have clean, dry socks to put on. with this weather that's been a big issue for the people. >> i don't think there's anything we would turn away. we would find -- gently used coats. all those kinds of things. >> with the shelters that are available they are at different times and different needs. the my brother shelter is overnight specifically. >> right. it opens before they start arriving 3:30-4:00. we feed them din to 5:00. then we go back over to the shelter and will take showers and get ready and watch tv for a while and then go to bed. we have room enough for 24 cots in there. >> >> it's first come first serve? >> yes. last year we had 166 different men we served in those three months. you don't want to save a cot and somebody not show up. we take over flow. in the lobby of the haven we will put up cots over there if you get full. >> then the 8th street is a daytime to go for them as well. between them all you working to to get this problem fixed as best we can. if folks would like to go how can we reach them? 390-8884 or come down to 6th