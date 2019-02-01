Clear
Animal Shelter

The Saint Joseph Animal Shelter is here to talk about the available pets for adoption.

and into your friday. >> a little puppy. look that the. >> there are triplets here. >> we are here with the friends of the shelter here. >> we are doing really good. >> i'm doing okay, too. . >> these are triplets. >> you have trist here and the black one and they are all 8 weeks old and lab retrievers. >> how much will they get? >> . they are darling. >> they are real talkative. >> this is a 2-year-old male. >> he is available and we love to have him adopted because he has been in the shelter for a little while. >> he is so sweet and gentle. >>> . >> please come out. >> they are not available just yet but you will see what's coming in the shelter soon and we will have other animals and lit be fun. >> they have been great here. >> our news room was at a stand still. >> then that is tomorrow. >> and tomorrow afternoon is a cat yoga. >> you come and participate in the exercise class for $10. that fee comes to us but will have cats offer shelter. >> it's down at the gallery. >> . >> okay in that little green building. >> and you've got walk one coming up. >> yes, a 5k is april 13th but please start signing up for that. you want to get signed up early for it so you can get your t-shirt and other things that go along with signing up. >> that is a big fund raiser for your news show. you are working on and let's meet these guys once again been. >>vy comet. >> tr i stan and that the sal. come down to the shelter at 1:00. wednesday is until 6:30. monday, tuesday and thursday are 1:00-5:30. don't forget our pets are reduced price. all going to the shelter this year.
Temperatures are finally going above average for your Friday as highs should reach into the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies as a warm front pushes through the region, allowing south to southeast winds to pick up. As the warm/moist air moves over the cold, snow covered ground, we may see some patchy fog develop Friday night into your Saturday morning. We'll also deal with some low clouds and some drizzle & rain chances this weekend, but we'll be mostly dry so get outside if you can.
