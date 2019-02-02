Clear
MARYVILLE BEATS ST.PIUS

MARYVILLE BEATS ST.PIUS

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

the spoofhound faithful welcome in st. pius to maryville..==st. puis chris brady backs it down..finishes off the glass..===on the other end...creid to oglesby for the reverse lay-in..oglesbey had 18 on the night..=== once again...this time with the oop to eli dowis down at half but dowis takes over the 4th quarter===dowis fast break weaves through defenders lays it in at the rim ===then dowis looks to drive... but steps back and hits the jumper...===to put the final nail in the coffin...dowis fast break slam..he had 22 on the night..maryville wins 57-47 coach matt
Temperatures are finally going above average for your Friday as highs should reach into the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies as a warm front pushes through the region, allowing south to southeast winds to pick up. As the warm/moist air moves over the cold, snow covered ground, we may see some patchy fog develop Friday night into your Saturday morning. We'll also deal with some low clouds and some drizzle & rain chances this weekend, but we'll be mostly dry so get outside if you can.
