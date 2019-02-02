Clear
Chillicothe tops benton

Chillicothe tops benton

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 11:05 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 11:05 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

as well.. westley brandsgaard and chillicothe in town.. taking on and the benton boys..==benton up 18-14 at half..but brandsgaard takes over..drives and finishes..=== again..its brandsgaard driving to the hoop..gets it to go..=== one more time..brandsgaard... had three straight buckets to open the half..===21-19 chillicothe leads...after a time out the cards find some help from chase peterson..== hits the floater to tie it up at 21...==later..he gets it again and backs his way down... ties it up at 23...===benton trying to make sure brandsgaard and the hornets don't steal one on the road.. ===but he does it again..helps push chillicothe past benton the rest of the way..cardinals fall to the hornets..39-32 lafayette
Temperatures are finally going above average for your Friday as highs should reach into the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies as a warm front pushes through the region, allowing south to southeast winds to pick up. As the warm/moist air moves over the cold, snow covered ground, we may see some patchy fog develop Friday night into your Saturday morning. We'll also deal with some low clouds and some drizzle & rain chances this weekend, but we'll be mostly dry so get outside if you can.
