Lafayette dominates Cameron

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 11:05 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 11:05 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

grad deigo bernard in attendance for tonights game...as he watches his irsih take on cameron..====we go to the third quarter...its 47-16 lafayette..kardell sims jr drives..and dishes it to kolten griffon for two..irish not letting up...=====cameron still fighting as nick helmich will hit a three...===== lafayette would attempt a three of their own on the next posseson...but its missed and rebounded by griffin who puts it back up...====and lafayatte would be too much for the dragons as ike book knocks down a three...and lafayette gets
Temperatures are finally going above average for your Friday as highs should reach into the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies as a warm front pushes through the region, allowing south to southeast winds to pick up. As the warm/moist air moves over the cold, snow covered ground, we may see some patchy fog develop Friday night into your Saturday morning. We'll also deal with some low clouds and some drizzle & rain chances this weekend, but we'll be mostly dry so get outside if you can.
