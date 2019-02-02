Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Leblond beats savannah

Leblond beats savannah

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 11:09 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 11:09 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for Leblond beats savannah

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

win 71-25... savannah making the short trip down to st. joe..as its a big night for lebond having their courtwarming..====we start early in the first quarter..and jaren guck for leblond gets the steal...he goes the full length...and gets the lay in...2-0 eagles... ====on leblonds next posession..its guck again this time its a corner three...==== savannah would get their first bucket after the first four minutes by braden berry for two....=====but leblond gets the win for their court warming 44-39...as you see guck with the baseline lay in...
Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Temperatures are finally going above average for your Friday as highs should reach into the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies as a warm front pushes through the region, allowing south to southeast winds to pick up. As the warm/moist air moves over the cold, snow covered ground, we may see some patchy fog develop Friday night into your Saturday morning. We'll also deal with some low clouds and some drizzle & rain chances this weekend, but we'll be mostly dry so get outside if you can.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events