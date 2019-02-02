Clear
Foggy but warmer

Posted: Feb. 2, 2019 9:12 AM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2019 9:12 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 38°
While it won't be the best looking weekend, it certainly will be warmer which is something that I think we will all take. For Saturday, expect a cloudy day with some fog and drizzle. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
