Warm temps continue

(sot) kq2 meteorologist colton cichoracki joins us now... tracking our latest forecast (áanchors ad-lib toss to weatherá) <<after the first day in the 50s since early january, even warmer temperatures are expected on sunday before we cool back down next week. for tonight, will have to deal with some dense fog. a dense fog advisory is in effect for areas along the iowa border but fog should be an issue region-wide overnight. if you have to travel, you may want to allow some extra time as visibility will be reduced in spots. lows tonight will be very warm in the upper 40s. for sunday, much of the same weather as saturday. skies will remain mostly cloudy with some fog and drizzle. highs will be in the upper 50s and possibly lower 60s. a cold front is forecast to move through sunday night into monday which will set the stage for a much different pattern for next week. for monday, we will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. a weak disturbance could bring us some wintry mix late tuesday into tuesday night but nothing too significant. a more impactful storm could bring some rain, snow, and freezing rain wednesday night into thursday. this system will need to be closely watched. highs will be in the 30s tuesday and wednesday and then the 20s for thursday and friday.>>