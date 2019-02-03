Speech to Text for No. 2 northwest tops Missouri Southern

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that was then and this is now... joey witthus looking to continue his hot streak against jeff bosche and missouri southern... == defense playing a large factor early... witthus picks off the pass and gets to the hoop on the break... === but reggie tharp returns the favor with one of his own... ten minutes through... just 15-14 the bearcats lead...=== closing out the half... northwest trying to pull away... witthus again attacking the rim... 17 first half points...== its 35-31 northwest up at the half...== joey buckets again in the second half... dominant... he finished with 28 points... === but let's not forget about trevor hudgins... comes alive in the second half... nabbs 24 of his own... cats cruise to an 82-62 win over southern... (sot )