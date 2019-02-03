Clear
No. 2 northwest tops Missouri Southern

Posted: Feb. 2, 2019 11:34 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

that was then and this is now... joey witthus looking to continue his hot streak against jeff bosche and missouri southern... == defense playing a large factor early... witthus picks off the pass and gets to the hoop on the break... === but reggie tharp returns the favor with one of his own... ten minutes through... just 15-14 the bearcats lead...=== closing out the half... northwest trying to pull away... witthus again attacking the rim... 17 first half points...== its 35-31 northwest up at the half...== joey buckets again in the second half... dominant... he finished with 28 points... === but let's not forget about trevor hudgins... comes alive in the second half... nabbs 24 of his own... cats cruise to an 82-62 win over southern... (sot )
For tonight, will have to deal with some dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas along the Iowa border but fog should be an issue region-wide overnight. If you have to travel, you may want to allow some extra time as visibility will be reduced in sports. Lows tonight will be very warm in the upper 40s.
