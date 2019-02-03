Speech to Text for Southern women edge northwest

in the women's game...the bearcats looking to avoid a three game losing streak...=== who else but jaelyn haggard to start us off...three ball... bang...18 points for the sophomore on the day...===but one of the most impressive days was mallory mcconkey...14 points and 18 rebounds... kids...take notes...thats what coaches like...===we jump to late in the fourth...northwest up 58-56...thats until... jordan schoenberger hits her only bucket of the game to tie it...===now with seconds left in the game...chelsey henrey... steps back and hits a three at the buzzer...they go to review it...and they call it good... northwest falls to southern... 61-58...