Southern women edge northwest

Posted: Feb. 2, 2019 11:35 PM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2019 11:35 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

in the women's game...the bearcats looking to avoid a three game losing streak...=== who else but jaelyn haggard to start us off...three ball... bang...18 points for the sophomore on the day...===but one of the most impressive days was mallory mcconkey...14 points and 18 rebounds... kids...take notes...thats what coaches like...===we jump to late in the fourth...northwest up 58-56...thats until... jordan schoenberger hits her only bucket of the game to tie it...===now with seconds left in the game...chelsey henrey... steps back and hits a three at the buzzer...they go to review it...and they call it good... northwest falls to southern... 61-58...
For tonight, will have to deal with some dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas along the Iowa border but fog should be an issue region-wide overnight. If you have to travel, you may want to allow some extra time as visibility will be reduced in sports. Lows tonight will be very warm in the upper 40s.
