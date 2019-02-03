Clear
Western men top Pitt

Posted: Feb. 2, 2019 11:36 PM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2019 11:36 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the griffon men trying to fix the home woes tonight against pitt state..==tyrell carroll looking to keep it rolling for the griffs..but look out.. here's alex martin..get that gorilla on a poster...==we move to the second half where lavon hightower takes over.. knocks down the triple.. western takes the lead 62-59... ==later it's hightower..come on not from there...he nails it..western appears in control...===but here comes pitt state..grant lozoya..the saving grace for pitt..35 points from him sends it to overtime..==and in overtime.. its more lavon hightower.. corner three..got it..33 for hightower..enough to put the griffs past pitt state for their first home win since decmber 19th...coach wicks... what'd you do to get the win? (sot) the western women held on tight to a
For tonight, will have to deal with some dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas along the Iowa border but fog should be an issue region-wide overnight. If you have to travel, you may want to allow some extra time as visibility will be reduced in sports. Lows tonight will be very warm in the upper 40s.
