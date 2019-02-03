Home
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory
CLOSINGS:
Last day of warmth
Last day of warmth
Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 9:51 AM
Updated: Feb. 3, 2019 9:51 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
52°
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Overcast
48°
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
52°
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Overcast
51°
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Overcast
53°
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 53°
For Sunday, much of the same weather as Saturday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with some fog and drizzle. Highs will be in the upper 50s and possibly lower 60s.
