Speech to Text for Cold Front Passing Through

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is mondau february 4th --... i'm dane hawkins... and i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso...(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<a cold front is moving through this monday morning. this front will bring some light rain showers with it and some much colder air behind it. lows tonight will be in the 30s. sunshine will return to the forecast monday afternoon but the day will be much cooler. highs will be during the first half of the day and will likely be in the upper 20s in the afternoon. >> a buchanan