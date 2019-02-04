Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cold Front Passing Through

Cold Front Passing Through

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 6:11 AM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 6:11 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Speech to Text for Cold Front Passing Through

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is mondau february 4th --... i'm dane hawkins... and i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso...(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<a cold front is moving through this monday morning. this front will bring some light rain showers with it and some much colder air behind it. lows tonight will be in the 30s. sunshine will return to the forecast monday afternoon but the day will be much cooler. highs will be during the first half of the day and will likely be in the upper 20s in the afternoon. >> a buchanan
Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
After the first 60 degree day in St. Joseph since November, things begin to change a big way to begin the new work week. Overnight, a cold front will move through towards Monday morning. This front will bring some light rain showers with it and some much colder air behind it. Lows tonight will be in the 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events