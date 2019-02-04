Speech to Text for ANNUAL DOG SHOW WRAPS UP AT CIVIC CENTER SUNDAY

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in sports. it was a dog's life downtown out the civic center arena as hundreds of dogs met up for the annual dog show. on its final day we stopped by to discover the world of professional dog handling. <<for these dogs, it was time to put their best paw forward. [cathy chase] its 750 dogs and they come from all over the united statesmany breeds met at the civic center arena for the st. joseph kennel club dog show. an event that brings out the most presentable dogs of their breeds.[chase] it's more than just a beauty pageant a lot of people think it's just how pretty the dog is, but each breed has a standard.this dog handler has been working with maltese dogs for decades, her dog timebomb just won first place in his group. [daryl martin] it's been my life, my passion.daryl martin says for her show handling runs in the family[martin] we raised dogs and my mother became a professional handler and i was an assistant handler to her. i just stayed with it my entire life cause i was successful as a young person and just continued it through. from the maltese to the great dane, meet elvis, the winner of the working group. his handler tells us he's new to the game. [erin criqui] he just got his first best in specialty show title this last fall so he's starting out his championship career this year. at three years old and 180 pounds he's a lot of dog with personality just as big, [criqui] he's very spirited so it's a different day every day. elvis' handler erin criqui has been handling dogs for 20 years, she tells us it's a labor of love.[criqui] they just have a special place in my heart so show organizers said it can be hard to tell who enjoys the more the handlers or the dogs themselves.[chase] it is very exciting because the dogs know when they do well you'll see them jumping around and barking, and they're just as happy we are when they do well. their goal for those of us with two legs is for more of us to discover our purebred four legged friends [chase] it's really nice for people to come out and look at purebred dogs. see if it'll fit into your lifestyle because they're all different, but they're all very special>> a welsh terrier took home the big prize at the dog show today, winning best in show. organizers with the kennel club said they hope to be right back at the civic arena this same time next year.