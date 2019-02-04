Speech to Text for CHILD ID PROGRAM HOLDS EVENT IN SAVANNAH

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

parent's, if your child went missing, would you have all the information you need to give to authorities that could quickly locate them? do you know all the thing they ask for? parents in savannah are now breathing a little easier now knowing they've taken the time to prepare for the worst. kq2's ron johnson has the story. <<ron johnson reporting it's every parent's worst nightmare, your child goes missing without a trace and clock is ticking.[k'lea steevy] i think i would be lost and so that's why this event so important because i wouldn't know what to do law enforcement says the first 24 hours are critical in locating missing children. often that's time spend gathering important documents and information police need. the mo chip event in savannah aims to put all that important information in one place.[bryce howard] it's a very good deal its put on by our local lodge, everything they done here today is put onto a disc, that disc is given to the parent. families brought their children out to the masonic lodge to gather valuable information about their children.[steevy] i have two boys, lucas and liam and they're seven and four. they are fun and wild and they're just all boy and they bring a lot of excitement and loudness. this mom says it was best to take the time and go through this process with her children so she could be ready. [steevy] i wouldn't know even the first steps so having the materials i would have would help me be able to get the process started.fingerprints, medical and dental information, dna even a canine scent all collected to save critical time should authorities need to track down a child.[howard] every parent should do it, you know everybody thinks it won't happen to me, but you'd never know. parents said it gives them peace of mind [steevy] we'll be one step ahead should this ever happen, god forbid it ever happen >> those who work with mo chip said this program has successfully been able to