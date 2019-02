For Tuesday, a light wintry mix of sleet or freezing rain/drizzle is possible during the afternoon and overnight into Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 30s Tuesday then upper 30s by Wednesday. A bigger storm storm could bring some rain on Wednesday afternoon into an all snow event on Thursday. This system will need to be closely watched as it's still a tricky forecast. All depends on the temperatures and timing if we see some wintry weather that could cause a few travel issues.

