Speech to Text for Driving fatals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

reasons behind the numbers. <<áánats carsáá in northwest missouri, 62 people died in crashes in 2018that is a 15 percent increase from last year jake angle: "unfortunately we had increase, and that's just not what we want to see."the missouri department of transportation released the number of fatalities in 2018 jake angle: "an increase here in northwest missouri you know it's hard to put a finger on you know what the cause of that increase."safety experts say that drivers are not doing enough to protect themselves áánats clickáájake angle: "you know our seat belt usage rate in the state of missouri is typically 80 to 83 percent in that neighborhood. and that's one of the lowest in the nation"if it's not seat belts it could be that more people are on the roadsor more people in the carsheldon lyon: "factors like that influence that number."áánats phone ringingáácell phone related crashes also upjake angle: "the way people have to be instantly connected these days, it's tough for people to put their phones down. they hear it vibrate, ring whatever and they are urged to pick that phone up."and hands free devices may also not be safer sheldon lyon: "the problem of that is,