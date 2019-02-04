Speech to Text for Edward Jones

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

josh roye >>> josh is here from edward jones. how are you? >>> doing well, thank you. >>> nothing says i love you like an annuity, i was joking at the beginning. but you've got ideas that kind of are important, i guess, for valentine's day. >>> yes. valentine's day is a great way to kind of think about the people you love and how you can help them or set up to take care of yourself down the road. that may be a way of helping your family as well. >>> i guess first of all, valentine's day for your spouse or your partner. >>> yes, spouse and partner, that might be a good time to review your life insurance. you're a team working together to conquer life. they're probably counting on your income to a pretty large extent. if something happened to you and they lost that income, that could change their life. >>> we talk a lot about life insurance, but there's also disability. >>> disability insurance is pretty key as well. it's important to look at a life insurance policy, some kind of long term care coverage attached to it, a straight disability policy. >>> you're right. if you love that salary, that could really impact a couple's future, for sure. >>> it might make it hard for the children and grandchildren down the road. >>> talking about the children and grandchildren, you've got some ideas as well for them. >>> absolutely. i think it's a great time of the year to start thinking about a 529 plan for kids possibly or grandchildren possibly. it's still not too late to get those tax advantages. >>> explain what a 529 is. >>> it's a great way to put money away for technical training or post secondary education as well. college, any kind of trade school if your child is more mechanically inclined. great way to put money away to help them pay for those costs down the road. >>> and it puts it away and it's pre-taxes, is that correct? no tax implications. >>> correct. if you pull that out and use it for the proper education distributions, you're not gonna pay any penalties or gains there. >>> parents are getting older, now is a time to sit down and look at their estate long term. make sure they have provisions for their long term. make sure that somebody's gonna be able to take care of their wishes if something happens. >>> if there's a death in the family, that's one of the last things you want to worry about is some of the finances involved. there's enough going on without dealing with that, for sure. >>> absolutely. >>> lots of different ways to say i love you, for sure. how can people reach you to learn a little bit more about what else