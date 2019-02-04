Speech to Text for ENCOREplus

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have some very cold overnight lows, especially going into friday morning, allen? >>> this will be the third one i will have done. and it's coming up this week. let's explain bras for a cause and what it is. >>> basically, it's an extension of our bling a bra contest that we did in september. >>> and these are bras each with a little theme. you brought one as an example here. >>> this bra was done by the art museum. happy little bra is the title of it. there's bob. >>> and the people who create these spend a lot of time on them. >>> yeah, they do. i personally did four for different organizations that i'm involved in. and it takes a lot of time. >>> and they all have their own theme, too. i know that in years past, the one i had was a little seashell number, a little tropical one. there was a construction one. >>> yes, construction helmet. >>> all sorts of fun. and it really brings a smile to what's really a serious subject. >>> exactly. that's what we want to do, celebrate as well as educate and make sure people are aware the whole year round. >>> and it is the fundraiser. now, all of these bras will be auctioned off. explain how the process goes, i'll let you talk about it. my brain is kind of -- i've forgotten about it. why don't you tell about it? >>> basically, what we're gonna do is we're gonna have a fashion show. we'll pair up the bras with our male models. >>> how many do you have this year? >>> i think we have around 20 or so. we can always use more. if anybody is looking for something fun to do on a thursday night and want to volunteer, that would be great. i am in, for sure. i'm looking at this guy over there who's really ignoring us right now. [laughter] >>> so it is thursday night. new location this year. >>> yeah, we're gonna do it at timber creek and it is gorgeous. it's wonderful. >>> 5:00 to 7:30. doors open at 5:00? >>> 5:30. >>> $5 a person to come in, but bring extra money. >>>