Speech to Text for Driving Fatality

on the rise on northwest missouri highways good evening, i'm alan van zandt kq2's colton cichoracki spoke with traffic experts today and explains some of the reasons behind the numbers. <<áánats carsáá in northwest missouri, 62 people died in crashes in 2018that is a 15 percent increase from last year jake angle: "unfortunately we had increase, and that's just not what we want to see."the missouri department of transportation released the number of fatalities in 2018 jake angle: "an increase here in northwest missouri you know it's hard to put a finger on you know what the cause of that increase."safety experts say that drivers are not doing enough to protect themselves áánats clickáájake angle: "you know our seat belt usage rate in the state of missouri is typically 80 to 83 percent in that neighborhood. and that's one of the lowest in the nation"if it's not seat belts it could be that more people are on the roadsor more people in the carsheldon lyon: "factors like that influence that number."áánats phone ringingáácell phone related crashes also upjake angle: "the way people have to be instantly connected these days, it's tough for people to put their phones down. they hear it vibrate, ring whatever and they are urged to pick that phone up."and hands free devices may also not be safer sheldon lyon: "the problem of that is, you are still dividing your attention. yeah, you are looking at the road, your hands are on the wheel but where is your mind? is your mind on that call or is it on that traffic that is slowing down abruptly in front of you?"but the number one thing you can dosheldon lyon: "there's a lot of people out there driving so we need to be attentive to the task at hand of driving."colton cichoracki kq2 news>> while numbers were up in northwest missouri, traffic fatalities across the state were actually down.from 932 in 2017 to 918 in 2018