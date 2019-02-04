Speech to Text for Christian 11-Man Football

scheduled yet. starting this fall... st. joe will have another 11-man high school football team... as st. joseph christian will make the jump from 8-man to the 11-man level... kq2's chris roush joins us live in studio with more on the lions decision to move up...thanks alan... for almost two decades.. st. joseph christian was considered one of the top 8-man programs in northwest missouri... and now in the program's 20th year... they'll have to build its program into an 11-man powerhouse... the lions will host the co-op with northland christian this next season.. and for the st. joseph christian head coach troy schenk... this is move back to his roots.. as he was a 11- man coach for 16 years... and says this is a great opportunity for the kids moving forward... (sot, troy schenk: "i mean its fantastic for our school and the excitement is at an all time high for football. the kids are just bouncing off the walls asking me questions and they're so excited to mee the northland christian guys to just get things started.")with this co-op and due to scheduling, the lions will not be in the grand river conference for football this season...practices and games will be played at st. joseph with hopes of potentially playing a game down at northland christian... reporting in studion.. chris roush... kq2 news...