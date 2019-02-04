Speech to Text for Buses on the Way

st. joseph transit buses, you may have noticed they're getting old. but there is good news -- city transit staff say, you won't be riding the current buses much longer. kq2's dane hawkins has more <<[track] for the past seven years, sam sweat has been the ride for many around st. joseph [sean sweat, st. joe transit bus driver] we have a lot of poeple that tell us they are happy we are here.. [track] but over the years..it's gotten hard for him to make people happy.. because the st. joseph buses are breaking down..[mary gaston, st. joseph transit] nobody wants to have to wait for the maintenance crew to show up so you can be on your way.. [track] but many passengers have to wait.. because the buses are getting old[mary gaston] these buses are expected to last somewhere between350 and 500 thousand miles and 10-13 years the oldest ones are now on year 16 most of them are at or over 750 thousand miles [track] it's age and wear that 7 year veteran bus driver sam sweat can feel while out on daily routes[sean sweat, st. joe transit bus driver] we have a lot of issues and lots of problems with them, they're kind of just wore out áánat of bus hissing to at a stopáá [track] but soon, sweat and his passengers will have less unwantedáá stops to worry about.. the nine buses the city ordered last year are 6 months ahead of schedule... which means they'll be here by spring..ánat sot-- (gatson) we're thrilledáá[track] which means better and more dependable service for passengers on the go [mary gaston] less breakdowns so less delays in service[sean sweat] it's a great investment for the community they do go to there doctors appointments, and to the store and school [track] and it'll keep drivingáá st. joe forward.. [sam sweat] it puts us forward into the future instead of us behind, now we catch up with other cities..áánatsáádane hawkins kq2 news >> after this fleet of buses is released in march, another grant has been approved to buy 13 to 15 additional new buses. just one bus costs almost 421-thousand dollars.