100th Day of School

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 7:06 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 7:06 PM
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

at sports... we'll be right back. students at one st. joseph school celebrated the 100th day of school today. the kindergarten class at hosea elementary have been preparing for this milestone for awhile -- first learning how to count to 100, then planning a way to celebrate. this year, the class chose to build a pinata from scratch. (sot joy budine hosea kindergarten teacher: "to give that learning meaning is the most product i can expect from them. to make it fun and exciting and have meaning is the main thing i expect from them. to enjoy and want to learn to count to 100.") the kids invited their parents to today's celebration with their own handmade invitations. and of course...no party would be complete without breaking the pinata open,
