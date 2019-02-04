allan coy basketball

Clear

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 8:59 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 8:59 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

basaketball court.. <<nats: basketball game...script: allan coy is one of three freshmen who suit up and play on the benton varsity basketball team, these opportinuties don't come around every day. sot: allan coy "it's awesome i love the experience, i get to play good competition." script: allan isnt just playing on the varsity squad, he is also following in the footsteps of his uncle johnny coy who is on the coaching staff. johnny was a premeire basketball and baseball player back in his days at benton and says its special to be able to give back and coach his nephew sot: johnny coy/allan coy"being apart of the coaching staff is something that i've wanted to do the moment i stepped foot on this floor since i was a freshman, but i'm really enjoying it he's loving it it's just a really fun experience for me." allan coy:it means a lot i just like to follow johnny i do everything he did he coaches me all the time. " script: allan is having a successful freshman compaign, and a good reason for that is because of the time that he puts in, and his ability to want to get better sot: johnny coy/gary belcher "he's just a hard working kid and a good kid he doesn't talk back you know he's really coachable and makes things easy for our coaching staff."gary belcher:"he's going to continue to learn and grow and impreove and the great thing about it
