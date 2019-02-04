Speech to Text for AC BASKETBALL

Island koi is one of three freshmen who stood up and plan the Benton varsity basketball team these opportunities don't come around every day it's awesome I love the experience I put your competition Allen isn't just playing on the Varsity squad he's also following in the footsteps of his uncle Johnny Coy who's on the coaching staff Johnny was a premier basketball and baseball player back in his days at Benton and says it's special to be able to give back and Coach his nephew need a part of coaching staff is something I wanted to do from the moment I stepped foot on this floor as it has a freshman but I'm really enjoying it he's loving it it's just a really fun experience for me it means a lot I just like to call Johnny did I do everything he did to me all the time how long is having a successful freshman campaign in a good reason for that is because of the time that he puts in and his ability to want to get better cuz he's a hard-working kid he's a good kid doesn't talk back you know he's Brooke really coachable and make things easy for our coaching staff and he's going to continue to learn and grow and and an improved a great thing about he's so coachable any and he has a great attitude about you know being a sponge and wanting to learn the lineage will continue on with the koi family name in the future looks bright for Benton basketball I just love playing for the team as I love the game