Speech to Text for Potholes pop up early after harsh winter storms

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

couple rounds of the harsh winter storms and extreme cold street crews are seeing more potholes pop up in the area. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how local crews are handling the growing number of potholes <<<ánat-shoveling asphaltánow that the snow and ice have cleared, streets crews are working repair damage left by the last winter storm [sot:jennifer sardigal/modot engineer"since we've had a lot of extreme cold and snow this winter, we are getting a lot more potholes, a lot sooner."] as the ground continues to freeze and re-thaw, pavement is cracking more frequently [sot:keven schneider/city supt. of streets and infrastructure"t he harsh winter, the freezing thawing action on the streets always tears them up. it gets down into the small cracks and then when it freezes, it expands and weakens the pavement."]both city and state road crews are working between the storms to patch up the roads [sot:donny mccrary/st. joseph street maintenance crew "whenever we do get time in, we would so much rather cut out and do a permanent repair with the hot patch. cold patch is just a temporary fix."]in northwest missouri, modot fixes potholes along nearly 6,000 miles of roadway, [sot:jennifer sardigal/modot engineer"we maintain anything that is interstate, missouri routes, us routes, that'll include the belt highway and some of frederick and mitchell."]and because of traffic,some of the secondary roads like mitchell avenue might have to take a back seat [sot:jennifer sardigal/modot engineer"it's actually got another designation that is a missouri maintained route."/"we travel a lot more of the major routes a lot more frequently than the minor routes, so we are going to see the potholes on the major routes a lot more quickly."] but while the roads are clear, street crews are asking for help identifying pothole problems in the area [sot:donny mccrary/st. joseph street maintenance crew "if there is anything really extravagant out there, please feel free to call in and let us know. we will get to it as soon as possible."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>>> modot spends approximately 15 million dollars each year on pothole patching alone, throughout the state. you can find more information on how to report a pothole in your area on our website at kq2 dot com. (sot)