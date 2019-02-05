Speech to Text for Bracy's Cafe: Chocolate dipped shortbread cookies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on live at f >>> we are here with tracy. she took a week off, but you are back. >>> i am. i'm leaning into this because i'm gonna be having hip replacement surgery. >>> oh, no. >>> wow. >>> it's still a couple months out. >>> we'll prop you up to the counter top. >>> oh gosh, i wouldn't be able to get down those stairs. >>> we're going back to your roots here today with some short bread cookies that you've dipped in chocolate. >>> yes, these are really, really simple to make. they're just so buttery and just delicious. valentine's day coming up. we can make them into hearts and decorate them for you if you like. >>> i like it. >>> all this is is butter and sugar. 3/4 of a cup of room temperature butter and a cup of sugar and just beat it until it's just combined. and if you have a kitchen aid, it's great to use to mix it in. then you're gonna add your teaspoon of vanilla to this butter mixture as well c. >>> we don't want them going flying off. >>> no, we don't. no, we don't. and then you're gonna add 3 1/2 cups of sifted flour. that's very important to sift it. >>> boy, it feels clump pi. there we go. we're ready to fire this baby up. >>> if you want to make s sure -- >>> stand it up and turn it on low. you want to mix this on low until it's just combined. this is a cookie you have to chill. >>> once this batter's done, it is basically done. >>> oh, yeah. >>> how do you form it into the shapes? >>> well, you just throw it out on a floured surface. and you want to shape it into a rectangle. >>> you don't use cookie cutters or anything like this, do you? >>> well, you can. you can, but this is the traditional way that the short bread cookie is usually made. >>> we're gonna be traditional, if anything. we'll take a quick break and mix the rest of this up. we'll five. >>> back with tracy. we've got the batter all ready to go and we're kneading it a little bit. >>> i'm kneading it a little bit. >>> and you turn to twist. mike, can i serve you? >>> thank you. >>> no, no, don't get the whole platter. there you go. >>> and that is the traditional way they're served, yes. >>> they're really good. >>> aren't they? >>> what kind of chocolate did you put on these? >>> the same chocolate ganache made with plain old chocolate chips. >>> that's wonderful. you can do these up for valentine's day for folks. you plan on getting a lot of orders for valentine's day? >>> we hope so.