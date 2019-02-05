Speech to Text for YWCA Seeking Donations

>>> we are back on live at five with tara and carla with the ywca. we've done a lot of stories on the shelter program in the past. how many women do you generally have in there at one time? >>> we're kind of low. right now we have 35. but we can have up to 60 to 70. >>> it's scary that 35 is low. we're talking about generally these women who are victims of domestic abuse. >>> correct. this drive is for women who are hospitalized as well. we collect clothing for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. specifically, a woman would call the police or a victim advocate and the victim advocate would help get them to mosaic. and at mosaic, the women have gone through traumatic events. often times, they'll take their clothes and collect their clothing as evidence for later once they're at mosaic. we want to make sure they have something that makes them feel comfortable. we give them new clothes. >>> they've been stripped of their dignity, stripped of their clothe and maybe they're left in a situation where they have nothing left. >>> we give them hygiene items, lotions that smell good, things that make you feel at home. we do this drive to get new items so that we can make bags and we can give them something new and something to make them feel comfortable when they're going through such a horrible event. plus, they're going through the exchange of having their bodies photographed for evidence, things of that nature. >> so you're an advocate, what does that mean? >>> advocate means that we advocate for the victim that's in the hospital. so anything that she needs or wants, we just kind of watch their actions, keep them comfortable. we offer free therapy at the ywca. we have all kinds of resources that we offer. >>> we're asking for your help. we've had some information about the survivors drive that you have friday, saturday and sunday at the mall. >>> you'll get a buy one get one free pretzel coupon if you donate. auntie annes is helping us this year. come donate an item and get a pretzel. >>> it is a dual issue, for sure. let's get to