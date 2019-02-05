Speech to Text for Mosaic Life Care

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

into the 20's. tom tomorrow, kind of a cold day. next storm we'll watch as we go into sunday and monday. >>> here now with sherry nelson. she is a nurse with mosaic. february is heart health month and you're here to talk specifically women and heart health today. >>> yes. >>> for years, men and heart problems, one of the number one killers. but for women, the numbers have gone up. >>> they have. >>> why? >>> well, more men have heart disease, but more women die from heart disease. men have the typical left sided chest pain, the jaw pain, the nausea. things that we think of as a heart attack. women don't have that. sometimes women will be, i'm more tired than usual. i've had a back ache in the same spot, my shoulder hurts, my wrist hurts. even a tooth ache. >>> so the signs, like you said, are different. unrecognizable. >>> absolutely. you have to be in tune with your body. >>> if you don't watch those signals, more damage being done? >>> absolutely. if you notice you're more tired than usual, you've been napping more than usual, sometimes i'm a little bit more short of breath, but not always. i just don't feel quite myself. those are signs that our body is trying to tell us. we don't have the same symptoms. >>> we hear about mini heart attacks. are those mini heart attacks for women? >>> no, it's your body telling you something's not right and you need to get it checked out. one of the best ways -- i've seen more women have open heart surgery the last three years than i ever have in 40 years. the cardiac score is helping women. >>> does that say how clogged up the arteries are? >>> in essence. the gold standard is a cardiac cath. the cardiac score is for everybody. anybody that has a family history of heart disease. any woman that is diabetic, overweight, that smokes, has any risk factors at all. even patients who have no risks at all can have their calcium score done and find their levels elevated. >>> they talk about early detection being so important. >>> yes, this is the most, bestest thing ever that i could possibly think of to save lives. not just women's, but men's lives. >>> pretty simple test? >>> very, very simple. you don't have to have a doctor's order. 15 minutes, $50.