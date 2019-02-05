Clear
Saint Joseph Museums

Ashley Coats with St. Joseph Museums joins us to talk about a river boat dinning cruise.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 6:55 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 6:55 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly

find out about the tour. >>> mississippi river, permitting and mother nature permitting. we're gonna do a river boat dining cruise. so far, that is a go. lots of shopping opportunities and finishing up with a chuck wa wagon dib diber -- dinner on way home. >>> you don't have to worry about your transportation, your meals. you get seven meals included. all of your admission fees. we get all these great group rates. really, you're saving money by coming with us. >>> you are. just talking about some of those, you mentioned walter cronkite. we saw some video of jcpenney. and missouri star quilt company. >>> something for them to do as well. >>> and walt disney, mark twain, we've got it all. >>> it's a packed three days. >>> and how relaxing just going across and back. >>> lots of stops. you're not on the bus too long. it is luxury motor coach, so it's comfortable. sit back and read and enjoy. >>> march 21st through the 5th. that includes everything stop to stop. >>> one meal, you're on your own. everything else is covered. you have until february 1st to sign up. you can do that online or by calling. >>> we
Colder air has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. Some moisture has made its way up from the south so we could have issues on the roads with some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Highs will be in the upper 20s Tuesday then upper 30s by Wednesday.
