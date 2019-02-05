Speech to Text for Voices of Courage

missouri will be used as a test state for a new campaign from a national child abuse hotline kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how the child help hotline is planning to use texting to get kids the help they need <<nats-kids playing out on the playground kids are worry free, but if they're going home to an unsafe situation, a new emotion takes over [sot:melissa birdsell/voices of courage executive director:"fear of retribution. fear of people finding out what is really happening."]to make kids feel more comfortable reporting abuse, the national child abuse hotline-- childhelp--- is now using a reporting method kids are more familiar with-- texting [sot:melissa birdsell/voices of courage executive director:"kids just haven't be brought up to use a telephone, or to talk on the phone. it's always through chat in some fashion. i think it would be more comfortable for them to be able to do things that way."]the new system makes reporting less intimidating, but it take more time. a traditional phone report takes about 9 minutes, where a text report can last up to 45 minutes [sot:melissa birdsell/voices of courage executive director:"fewer children are going to be helped if you've having to take up to four, five, six times as long to get to the information you need or else they are going to have to hugely expand their capacity."] and information could still be misunderstood [sot:melissa birdsell/voices of courage executive director:"i think we get lots of misunderstanding through either email or texting messaging, because you can't read it. you can't hear inflection through voice. you maybe don't know if someone is being serious or not."]while the text line is encouraging more kids to report abuse, child advocacy groups are concerned that children will become overwhelmed by making an additional report to the police [sot:melissa birdsell/voices of courage executive director:"they do refer them to other services, but i don't know if that means that the child has to take that next step on their own, or if they provide that next step for them."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 news>> the child help abuse text line can be reached at 1-800-4-a- child for more information on local resources for children facing abuse, contact voices of courage