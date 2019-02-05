Speech to Text for Mentor Breakfast

being a young person growing up these days can be a challenge. however, students at edison elementary are getting a little help through a new mentoring program. kq2's dane hawkins has more.. <<[track] dice, cards, jenga and poptarts..but its more than just a breakfast hangout for these 6th graders at at edison elementeryáánatsááthese kids are getting some advice because sometimes being a kid can be hard..[officer dudley douglas, sjpd] 6th grade can be a confusing time for most kids [track] officer dudley says he knows, because he's been there..[officer dudley douglas] i was a kid once so i understand that [track] ..and so do the other volunteers from the st. joseph police and the missouri westerns football teamáánatáá[track] these young men are stepping up to mentor 6th grade boys because sometimes it can be hard for boys feel comfortable talking to the adults they usually see [angie hernandez family invovlment edison elementery] so many people in education we notice most of them are femal but we wanted to give our boys an opportunity to have that male role model that they may not see in the schools or pos [jay martin united way] bringing in the mentors from the sjpd and the mwsu football team is like every youg mans hero so these guys listen to them and they pay attention to them [track] so they can be encouraged.. [jay martin united way] thats the important thing, trying to make a differnce in these kids life and try to give them a positive person to turn to [track] and inspired.. dane hawkins kq2 news students at edison will have breakfast with the mentor each tuesday morning throughout the rest of the school year.