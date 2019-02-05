Clear
lafayette dominates benton

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019
Max Moore

about playing tonight... we start with the boys game... lafayette trying to give coach bristol a win over his former team benton...===first half... all irish...ike book sends it to kolten griffin..knocks down the triple..===the irish getting it done on the defensive end...t-j alexander...picks the pocket at takes it home..==after one its 14-2...===lafayette honoring the girls wrestlers who made history ovver the weekend...====following the miss...allan coy gets the put-back and foul...===but the rest of the way it's the irish...griffin..up to kardell sims jr..who goes up with the slam...===then just before the half..book drives..but sends it to tyson ...corner three good..irish roll to a 68-31 win...coach bristol...how does that win make your team feel... (sot ) in
Colder air has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. Some moisture has made its way up from the south so we could have issues on the roads with some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Highs will be in the upper 20s Tuesday then upper 30s by Wednesday.
