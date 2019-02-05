Clear
Benton girls beat lafayette

girls game.. the lady irish have a tough task against the lady cards... ===toward the end of the first....mia henderson sends it to jaida cox..lay-in good... ===benton up 23-3 after one.. in the secodn henderson this time...gets it to go..==but here come the irish..trying to answer jori winn..hits the triple...==it's followed up by cara adams...finds it down low...and drops it in the basket...==the irish put up a fight..but jayde williams sends the lady cards to another win with this three...
Colder air has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. Some moisture has made its way up from the south so we could have issues on the roads with some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Highs will be in the upper 20s Tuesday then upper 30s by Wednesday.
