Speech to Text for pkg hud catholic charities

agencies for 2019. kq2's dane hawkins has more on what this means for their programs. <<[randy sharp, community missions][jane motl, catholic charities- dir. northwest office and community housing] [track] after the longest ever government shutdown local agencies that were once uncertain about their future... [randy sharp, community missions] a lot of our programs were starting to run low on cash that we could draw some of them were waiting on contracts and running out of the money that they currently had on the old contractare now breathing a sigh of releif.. the us department of housing and urban development has finally released funding for 2019we were excited about the hud grant money--it came out saturday morning right after the government shut down we got all of our projects renewedso that was really good news[track] and even better news.. angencies received more that they requested we are very pleased that hud gave us an extra 3% this year to help with rental and leasing expensses here in st. joe angencies that extra bump in funds for leasing will help them keep clients in better housing situationsby increasing the rent rate that gives us a little more leway in what we can rent for people and when that happens, other aspects that make it difficult for people to get on their feet can be addressed [jane motl, catholic charities- dir. northwest office and community housing] there was certainly a dregree of uncertainly when we dont know if the funding is going to be reinstated and we've had clients who've said to their case managers who said 'what will happen if we aren't reinstated>> all existing st.