Speech to Text for Family reacts to arrest in cold case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

st. joseph men have been waiting more than 5 years for nebraska authorities to find the murderer who killed their mom in an omaha suburb. thanks for joining, i'm alan van zandt.and i'm madeline mcclain. authorities announced a break in the case of amiee kerns -- thanks to dna evidence. and her family doesn't know just what to feel about it... <<"she was a great person""full of life" "always having fun,yeah she was."amiee kearns -- a 42-year-old mother of three sons -- and a grandma. natsáájust over a year after she moved from st. joseph to omaha nebraska -- she was found dead."all of us had kids, you know, just a few weeks later and it was a really bad time.."it was 2013 -- just a few days before halloween "she was sending pictures of halloween costumes for him." investigators said two men had broken into her apartment, demanded money, and then shot and killed her."it was just a really bad rollercoaster" authorities gathered evidence -- including blood found at the scene.the crime lab tests showed it wasn't a match for kearns blood...but it didn't match, anyone, else either. "quote"so the trail for her killer ran cold hardin, kearns son: we thought it was a dead end. we hadn't heard anything in years and it was kind of a shocker to find out the truth."nearly five years to the day later -- the blood evidence had a match. ricardo raul escobedo jr to submit a dna sample when he was booked in the iowa state penitentiary -- for a drug conviction."our investigators were able to serve a search warrant on the suspect and obtain two buckle swabs of his dna to be compared with the results from the nebraska state patrol lab.omaha-area law enforcement questioned escobedo about kearn's death... "and he admitted to being involved.""that's the power of dna evidence, that's the power of sticking with a case, of preserving the evidence, of never letting up and never giving up on a case."kearns sons are thankful -- that their mom may finally get justice..."she was a good grandmother, she was a good person.">> mark and patrick hardin say they hope escobedo has more information about their mother's death -- that will lead to the other suspects.