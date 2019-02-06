Speech to Text for Ice Storm Warning in effect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good Wednesday afternoon meteorologist vanessa wants so here in the KQ2 weather center it's been a dreary day for us thanks to the cloudy skies and some patching freezing drizzle that we've been dealing with since early this morning and unfortunately it is not going to be getting any better for us as we go into our Thursday morning now winter weather advisories remain in effect for the city of st. Joseph and areas near the I-29 corridor from now through noon tomorrow because we could be getting anywhere from one upwards to two tenths of an inch of ice and also anywhere from 1 to 3 in of snow now areas near the I-35 Corridor including Kansas City there under ice storm warnings from now through noon on Thursday and it does include areas in our viewing area anywhere near the I-35 Corridor and East so you really need to pay attention to this workout because we could be getting ice accumulations in this area anywhere from you up words to 3/10 of an inch of iso definitely this is going to be an active night for us here in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas again we've been seeing Cloudy Skies throughout the morning in the afternoon with that patchy freezing drizzle but I remain system is still out west and this is going to be pushing through over the next 12 to 18 hours that will bring in this winter weather and may travel treacherous especially heading into tomorrow morning so again we do have chances likely for a wintry mix of freezing rain sleet and snow heading into tomorrow morning that is going to make roads slick out there especially on Bridges overpasses and side roads so keep that in my plan extra travel time for tomorrow morning if you do need to head out let's go ahead and take a closer look at your KQ2 hour by hour forecast heading into the rest of today we're going to be still seeing scattered chances for some patchy freezing drizzle or freezing rain heading into the overnight hours by 1 a.m. you can see a lot of paint colors that signify Apache freezing drizzle or freezing rain this is when we could see the roads get a little icy out there the blue color you're seeing in Fall City of Rockport that is snow so you guys are probably going to get more snow in our northern and western counties now that's no line is expected to spread heading into 5 a.m. tomorrow morning at the freezing rain and wind continues to move well east of the cake you chew viewing area by 9 a.m. most the cake YouTube viewing area should see all snow and then all the activity should be well out of here by noon tomorrow behind ever going to see bitter cold air move in with some strong Northwest winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour making the windshield make it feel like near 0?? keep it tuned to KQ2 for the latest weather information as it comes in