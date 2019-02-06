Speech to Text for Northwest National Signing Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"we wanted size, we wanted length."in the 2019 signing class, northwest did just that. adding 47 players to the team filled with more size and length. wright: "not only in the line of scrimmage, but we wanted it in the secondary in particular. we felt like we needed to get longer at receiver."the bearcats signed 8 receivers this signing day. only one being under six-foot. four of those from the junior college level. wright: "i identified what the issue was, i'm not going to miss, i'm going to hit it this time. we're going to go out and get better at that position. and we feel like we did that." an impressive aspect to note in this clas is the amount of talent coming from missouri, nebraska, kansas and iowa. an emphasis coach wright says worked in the past and will use it in the future. wright: "if i took you down to my office, and we were to sit up and look on the wall of the seniors on that wall, that made it through and helped us win those championships, you would hear iowa, nebraska, kansas and missouri. over and over and over and over again." but to get even more local, two maryville spoofhounds signed to stay home.tyler houchin: "me and eli really wanted to go to northwest for a long and for us to go together and throw up the 'townie t' is really big for us."eli dowis: "looking at those college football players when you are eight, nine or 10 years old, you're just like, 'one day that's going to be me.' for me and tyler we were lucky enough to make that dream come true.">> here are some of