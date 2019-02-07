Speech to Text for Sleet and snow this morning, colder air moves in

ad-lib to wx) <<ááice storm warning is in effect until noon thursday. ááwinter weather advisory until noon thursday. a major storm system is pushing through northwest missouri & northeast kansas this thursday morning. we've seen a wintry mix of freezing drizzle/freezing rain/sleet/snow. the ice, sleet and now has stuck to the streets and sidewalks, causing slick issues on the roads for your thursday morning commute, especially on bridges, overpasses and elevated surfaces. plan on some extra travel time and drive with caution this morning if you need to head out. beyond thursday afternoon and into the weekend, much colder temperatures are expected behind the system with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s both thursday and friday. the northwest winds will pick up thursday afternoon, gusting up to 35 mph at times. wind chill values will make it feel like near zero degrees. by the weekend, we'll rebound into the 30s. some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast for sunday into early next week.