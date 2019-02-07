Speech to Text for MWSU Make-A-Wish

missouri western state university is asking for your help to make a little boy's wish come true. "griffs give back" is holding thier annual "make-a-wish" week. this year, they are helping the make a wish foundation raise money for four-year-old carson. carson has a nervous system disorder that has left him non-verbal and with respiratory issues. his wish is to have a complete room makeover -- and with the community's help his wish is about to come true. (sot andrea gordon griffs give back director: "we encourage all of st. joseph to come out and support. basically make more wishes happen for people around them. just imagine if it was your family who is going through this to bless them and help make their wishes come true." ) all week, the university is hosting events. it all leads up to the big party reveal for carson and his family. the reveal is next wednesday night in between the women's and men's basketball