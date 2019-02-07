Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Salute the Badge: Deputy uses training to help save lives

Salute the Badge: Deputy uses training to help save lives

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 2:06 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 2:06 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for Salute the Badge: Deputy uses training to help save lives

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

salute the badge, we celebrate deputy sheriff dennis yager. his quick thinking and use of quality training helped him save two lives in just a few weeks kq2's dane hawkins has this story.. <<[track] when deputy sheriff dennis yager goes out on a call.. he knows to be ready for anything..we're first responders for the medical part not just the enforcement part[track] which held true for a couple of his calls over the last few weeks.. especially during two particular calls.. áánatáthe first when he responded to a call of a man getting sliced with a chainsaw..he had a good sized wound in his leg and he had a make shift ternacit that wasnt working very well..so deputy yager quickly put on his own tunicate he learned how to do through medical trainning before ems arrived on sceneit gives those critical minutes to get them to the hospital so other life saving methods can be taken then deputy yager helped a woman who got caught in a meat grinderit had a part inbedid into her handhe had to stop her on the way to the hospital to apply a turnicate so she didnt bleed out..i was advised later on that she could have died from the wounds..deputy yager says any of his brothers on the force would have jumped into action as well thanks to their heart and quality trainning in bucahanan county >> for more salute the badge
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -5°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -6°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -5°
Cameron
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -5°
Fairfax
12° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -8°
Beyond Thursday afternoon and into the weekend, much colder temperatures are expected behind the system with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s both Thursday and Friday. The northwest winds will pick up Thursday afternoon, gusting up to 35 mph at times. Wind chill values will make it feel like near 5 to 15 degrees below zero. **Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Doniphan & Atchison Counties in northeast Kansas and Buchanan, Andrew, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties in northwest Missouri until noon Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events