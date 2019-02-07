Speech to Text for Salute the Badge: Deputy uses training to help save lives

salute the badge, we celebrate deputy sheriff dennis yager. his quick thinking and use of quality training helped him save two lives in just a few weeks kq2's dane hawkins has this story.. <<[track] when deputy sheriff dennis yager goes out on a call.. he knows to be ready for anything..we're first responders for the medical part not just the enforcement part[track] which held true for a couple of his calls over the last few weeks.. especially during two particular calls.. áánatáthe first when he responded to a call of a man getting sliced with a chainsaw..he had a good sized wound in his leg and he had a make shift ternacit that wasnt working very well..so deputy yager quickly put on his own tunicate he learned how to do through medical trainning before ems arrived on sceneit gives those critical minutes to get them to the hospital so other life saving methods can be taken then deputy yager helped a woman who got caught in a meat grinderit had a part inbedid into her handhe had to stop her on the way to the hospital to apply a turnicate so she didnt bleed out..i was advised later on that she could have died from the wounds..deputy yager says any of his brothers on the force would have jumped into action as well thanks to their heart and quality trainning in bucahanan county >> for more salute the badge