Cold air moves into the area

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 3:06 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -4°
Maryville
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -7°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -4°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -8°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -4°
A strong cold front has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday bringing colder air into the area. That cold air will stay with us until the end of the week.
