Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Cold air moves into the area
Cold air moves into the area
Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 3:06 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
14°
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -4°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
12°
Hi: 11° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -7°
More Weather
Savannah
Broken Clouds
14°
Hi: 13° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -4°
More Weather
Cameron
Broken Clouds
12°
Hi: 16° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -8°
More Weather
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
14°
Hi: 12° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -4°
More Weather
A strong cold front has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday bringing colder air into the area. That cold air will stay with us until the end of the week.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Family reacts to arrest in cold case
Salute the Badge: Deputy's quick thinking helps save two people
CLOSINGS: Check Full List of Closings Due to Winter Weather
Sex crime charges dropped against former SJSD teacher, prosecutor plans to refile
KQ2 Forecast: Ice Storm Warnings in effect for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area
SJSD cancels class Thursday, February 7
MWSU raising money for Make-A-Wish boy
Missouri Western cancels classes at 3:30, closes office at 4:30 Wednesday
Hy-Vee steps up to ‘Feed the Need’
Child tax credit doubles under Trump administration
Community Events