City Street Conditions

its been a busy 24 hours for road crews working to clear streets and keep us safe... road crews are always at the mercy of weather.... and this bout of winter weather has made a difficult job even harder... the city of st. joseph is about 45 square miles... temperatures vary from the roads to the sky... the superintendent of city streets says when its straight snow-- the job is simple -- plow and treat... but yesterdyay's mist and light snow had crews starting, stopping and re-starting work. keven schneider, city street: now we went out this morning and checked the districts. they weren't as bad as the other streets but there were still some slick spots. so we've going through the districts routes, which is the residentials.. with some light salt. we should be done with this go around. schneider says city crews will be done with their work by late tonight --- if all goes according to plan...