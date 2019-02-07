Speech to Text for SJSD Screenings

the year. though schools were closed today, the st. joseph school district is taking reservations for early child development screens. kq2s dane hawkins met with an expert to hear why it's a screening now can make a big impact later for a childs education.. <<for many kids.. the first day of school can be hard.. [mary fleming, coordinator of early childhood services sjsd] a lot of little children when they start preschool or kindergarden theyd rather stay home with mom or dad or somewhere where they feel more comfortable so they usually hold back a little bit but if that holding lingers..that could be a sign..some kids who have a language delay may not be able to communicate what they want and need so thats a language problem but that adds some frustration to their little lives and that could lead to behavior problemswhich ultimately takes away from their learning expereince which is whay experts say its important to check for developmental delays early on.. early intervention is huge so children for with developmental delays if we can get in there and work with them earlier they often overcome those delays by the time they are in fourth grade but to overcome those delays early they have to be identified.. which is why the sjsd holds annual screenings for kids..we use a formal assement that looks at thinking skills, motor skills, language skills , but we also to a health screening and a vision and hearing check which leads to a better understanding of a childs needs to give them the best educational expereince..dane hawkins kq2 news>> to sign up for a screening head over to the st. joseph school district website.