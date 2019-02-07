Speech to Text for Dolls by Rita

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back. >>> rita is with us every month. with it being february, let's talk some valentines. how are you? >>> doing pretty great. >>> let's warm our hearts now with some valentine's day homemade gifts. >>> this one is kind of fun. this is a three tier. we're gonna start off with a flat piece of paper. the way that's done is how much it weighs. this is the heavier paper. we use that for the outside. basically when we do a pop up, we need that support. so what we're gonna do is the first one is gonna be a step out. you're gonna attach this to the backing. don't put anything on here. we're gonna do something like this. we're gonna make the perfect heart. we'll do that on a piece of paper. you can add stickers. we've got the little stickers here that we've bought. >>> you've got some sparkles on the paper here and all sorts of pretty hearts. one piece of paper, one cut and two folds. what this is, i'll lay him down so you can see him. >>> he looked at me funny. >>> i'm sorry. >>> no, you're fine. it was me. >>> you can store stuff in there. you can catch me on facebook. >>> who would have