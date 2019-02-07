Speech to Text for Downtown First

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chance for some snow and that could linger into tuesday. but then wednesday, 35. >>> we'll keep you up with conditions throughout the evening. here with laura from downtown first. you're here often talking about the first saturday's event. this is something a little different you've got planned, but pretty cool. >>> yes. we love downtown. downtown first has partnered with the st. joseph's chamber of commerce, the craig's school of business for entrepreneurship, the downtown partnership. everybody's coming together to put this on. it's a week from today. by next wednesday, it's gonna be good weather. we'll have a work shop at 2:00 that the craig's school of business is putting on. and it's going to be how to start a retail business. we are gonna start our tour at 3 3:00. we're gonna start there and look at a variety of available retail spaces and buildings. some of them have a great history. they'll be talking about the history. you don't have to do the work shop. you can just start the tour at 3:00. >>> this will be for someone to start a business somewhere. mom and pop thing, just a small business. i moved to st. joe in 2002 and i joined leadership st. joe. one of the first things we did was take a tour of downtown. i was scared. it was almost 20 years ago. there just wasn't much going on. >>> well, it is so different now. >>> it is way different now. where we have come in those 17 years is so amazing. why'd i move here is the first thing i thought. looking at downtown was really sad, really sad. but it is tremendous now. there's so much cool stuff going on. >>> if you have an existing business and you're thinking about relocating or starting a business, or even if you just want to see what's happening downtown, we will look at ever everything. there's a lot of space available. so beautiful. >>> how great would it be to get in now just as things are booming and they're there as everything happens. >>> it's really exciting. we're gonna end up at 503 winery, 613 edmond. new wine shop that features only missouri wines. >>> there's stuff downtown that people just don't know about yet. i'm