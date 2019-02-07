Speech to Text for D&G Pub & Grub

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>>> c1 >>> don't touch my display. >>> you put the cheese curds over here. >>> i've got the french fries here. we're making the patsy klein today. >>> we're making the patsy klein sandwich with our house made teriyaki sauce. >>> who is patsy? >>> she was amazing. this is the teriyaki sauce that we smothered the chicken breast in for the patsy klein sandwich. >>> this looks beautiful. i'm sure it tastes good. what are you gonna do? >>> we'll start with some water here we've got boiling. we're gonna add the soy sauce. >>> so you make your own teriyaki? >>> we make our own teriyaki in house. >>> sometimes it can be a little too sweet. >>> of course. just gotta get all the measurements right. a little brown sugar. hand me that one right there. some sesame seeds. >>> okay, got that. >>> some honey. >>> honey is gonna go in a little slower. [laughter] >>> a little ground mustard and garlic. we need to bring all this to a beautiful boil. once with e! get this boiled, we're gonna add our slurry to that, our roux and we'll be good to go. >>> and then this is going to go on a grilled chicken breast. >>> grilled chicken breast. the slaw we've made on air before. that's our honey dijon slaw with a toasted bun. >>> on the side, we're gonna do some drunken fries. we'll take a quick break now and we'll finish that up the kitchen on live at five. >>> i'm busted. i've got an onion petal in my mouth here. >>> what else is new? welcome back, guys. >>> again, we're doing the patsy klein. the chicken breast with the ter teriyaki, coleslaw on it. on the side, you've got the drunken fries. no alcohol involved. >>> this is our beer cheese. these are our seasoned battered fries. everyone loves these fries. we make our own house seasoning that goes over the top of those. we fry up the fries. we have the beer cheese right here. we smother the fries in our house beer cheese. >>> the thing with fries is i'm an expert taster. sometimes they can be too greasy if you make your own. >>> of course. >>> but these aren't. >>> these are not. these are called the amy winehouse drunken fries. you can get them as a side with any of the sandwiches. >>> i couldn't figure out the patsy cline and the teriyaki, but the amy winehouse and the drunken fries, i understand that. >>> next we're gonna put bacon over the top.