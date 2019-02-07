Speech to Text for Interfaith Alliance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

david howery and rev. sidney breese interfaith alliance for im >>> welcome back to live at five. we have the interfaith alliance for immigrants. we've talked about this group for some time on the show. we'll remind folks who have not been a part of the discussion in the past. david, immigration is the talk for so long. but in st. joseph, you've been kind of ahead of the curve. this has been a several year issue with you all. >>> for about ten years, one of the things we're trying to do is promote that dialogue in the community. usually, it's pushed by some crisis. whether it's local or national. how do we then start to define ourselves. how do we get in front of that and promote awareness that's inviting, welcoming and certainly needed now. how do we change that dialogue and discernment. we've been doing it for some time. the awareness forums and other things. >>> how do you combat the immigration issue becoming such a fire storm of an issue that you have to be either for it or against it. and it has gotten so emotional. >>> yeah, i think part of that is we know the system's br broken. we know we're a history of migrants. how do we address that and acknowledge that. and what enriches our community? we're actually a multi cultural community, we're a multi cultural nation. how do we acknowledge that and support one another. we're gonna have two people talking about the evaluation and whole process of immigration and what's going on and how it works. we have a lawyer from kansas city, jessica. she's been involved with immigration issues for 15 years. herself and her family have gone through the immigration process. we're hoping that she can bring a light on to how the process works. >>> i guess for so many folks, it's such a black and wh white issue. there are so many greys in between. such a tough one to deal with, for sure. that's something the whole country is struggling with. your event is next tuesday, the 12th at the first