Speech to Text for Social Welfare Board

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>>> welcome back. we're joined now on live at five with the social welfare board. thanks ladies for being with us today. before we talk about the event you have coming up, just for folks who are not familiar with the social welfare board, you've been there for quite some time. and boy, it is always busy down there. the social is. the social welfare board is a free and charitable clinic that provides health care and women's health services to folks who are living in poverty and are uninsured. we do rely a lot on donations, the city and the county's allegations. but events such as what rogers is hosting for us are so much appreciated because those proceeds will help pay for the medications that our patients are needing. >>> what kind of medical care do they need there? i know that we hear a lot of times about uninsured going directly to the emergency room. what are some of the things that you provide? >>> actually, we're the medical home to 5300 people living in st. joe. we're the primary care giver. we provide everything from care for diabetics, hyper tensive, you name it. we're a one stop shop. further more, we do early cancer detection screening and we also provide dental care. it's a one stop shop. >>> medical care doesn't come cheap. that's why you have events like this fundraiser coming up. and it's trivia night, pam. >>> it will be trivia night. 4th annual trivia night. we have outgrown the country club and we're holding it on saturday march 9th. >>> i understand you're limiting it to 50 teams, but that will still be a fun crowd. >>> we already have 31 teams signed up. you have the rest of the month to get your teams together and come out and have a good time. >>> i'll put you on the spot, how tough are the questions? >>> i have no idea. i'm not in charge of the questions. >>> but you're looking for groups to come together, teams of up to 8. >>> teams of up to 8. $10 per person. there will be food available, appetizers to purchase. there'll be beverages to purchase. ((run (tease) welfare for 30 sec during interview)) you have until february 25th to get that information to us. >>> how can they sign up? >>> they can sign up by calling our pharmacy and asking for pam brock. my cell